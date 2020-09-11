World First Aid Day 2020: XCMG Unveils Its First Emergency and Fire Rescue Vehicles (Di venerdì 11 settembre 2020) XUZHOU, China, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/
XCMG(SZ:000425) has sent off four multi-function Emergency and Fire Rescue Vehicles to Golmud, Qinghai Province a week ago, the Emergency response Vehicles developed by XCMG Research Institute opens a new chapter for the commercial application of Emergency Rescue solutions. Since 2016, XCMG has made the development, application and promotion of Emergency Fire and Rescue Vehicles a priority. Taking part in key state projects to research basic theories, core technologies and equipment design, XCMG has managed breakthroughs in improving poor manoeuvrability, ... Leggi su iltempo
World First Aid Day 2020 : XCMG Unveils Its First Emergency and Fire Rescue Vehicles
World's first graduate-level AI university set to welcome global cohort of students from more than 30 countries
Olive Diagnostics exits Stealth Mode; delivers world's first consumer-use - hands-free - urinalysis solution
ReaRyuugu : sì continuerò ad assillare con questo specifico first world problem - piccherroll : @brigittebordot @MimmoAdinolfi Madonna first world problems che condividi con almeno tre quattro colleghe e collegh… - SensoDiNausea : RT @tizianotoniutti: Una storia incredibile fatta della prima immagine a 3200 megapixel, di Spazio profondo e sconosciuto e... broccoli rom… - tizianotoniutti : Una storia incredibile fatta della prima immagine a 3200 megapixel, di Spazio profondo e sconosciuto e... broccoli… - FMartina1 : RT @ROBZIK: 'Uccidi tutto ciò che vedi'. Per la prima volta due soldati di Myanmar confessano come si è svolto il massacro dei #Rohingya ne… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : World FirstRace to World FIRST: i Method annunciano la run per Ny'Alotha! Powned.it World First Aid Day 2020: XCMG Unveils Its First Emergency and Fire Rescue Vehicles
XUZHOU, China, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG(SZ:000425) has sent off four multi-function emergency and fire rescue vehicles to Golmud, Qinghai Province a week ago, the emergency response vehicle ...
JTI report warns of a 'Gathering Storm' in the black market
GENEVA, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JTI (Japan Tobacco International) has published a report, independently verified by Intrinsic Insight Ltd., entitled 'The Gathering Storm', on how the illegal to ...
World FirstSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : World First