Gli Evolve Alba a Sanremo Rock 2020!Come scegliere al meglio un computer portatile economicoStava cercando si salvarlo : Vigile trasportato per 16 chilometri ...Uno schiaffo per chi ne ha davvero bisogno! Nel sacchetto abbandonato ...Valerio Pino parla del suo passato: Baci mozzafiato con Anna SafroncikLe noci Pecan potrebbero far parte della dieta sana?Tv LG oled e Nanocell 2020 con comando vocale di AlexaGTA Online: Los Santos settimana del Grand Prix di San AndreasI migliori videogiochi usciti durante il 2020Come investire 10.000 euro nel 2020? Analisi dei vantaggi e degli ...

Inventus Power Announces New Standard Li-ion Battery Platform for Motive & Stationary Applications

WOODRIDGE, Illinois, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventus Power, a global leader in advanced ...

zazoom
Commenta
Inventus Power Announces New Standard Li-ion Battery Platform for Motive & Stationary Applications (Di martedì 1 settembre 2020) WOODRIDGE, Illinois, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Inventus Power, a global leader in advanced Battery systems, announced that it has expanded its offering to include high-performance batteries for emerging Motive and Stationary Applications. The PROformance series includes two product families; U1LiFePRO™ (scalable from 12V to 48V and up to 5kWh) and PROTRXion™ (scalable from 24V to 48V and up to 35kWh). All models have been globally certified to UL, IEC and UN38.3. "For 60 years, Inventus Power has been designing and manufacturing safe, innovative and reliable Battery and Power solutions across a broad range of Applications, and over the past few years, we've seen a shift within the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Inventus Power
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Inventus Power Inventus Power Announces Standard Battery