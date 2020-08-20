League suspends third MP in COVID benefit case (Di giovedì 20 agosto 2020) "Even it is six cents, if you do wrong, you must pay. "I hope the other parties are equally rigorous. We have suspended ours". The lawmakers reportedly were able to claim the benefit because they ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : League suspends League suspends two MPs in COVID benefit case (11)

ROME, 13 AGO - Matteo Salvinii's opposition rightwing League party has suspended two MPs who are suspected of being among a handful of lawmakers to claim a benefit designed to help the self-employed d ...

ROME, 13 AGO - Matteo Salvinii's opposition rightwing League party has suspended two MPs who are suspected of being among a handful of lawmakers to claim a benefit designed to help the self-employed d ...