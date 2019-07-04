Sembri una m... senza trucco! Chiara Ferragni insultata per strada

(Di giovedì 4 luglio 2019) L'estate disembra all'insegna della lotta contro il body shaming. Dopo aver difeso sua sorella Valentina pochi giorni fa per un attacco social, lei stessa è rimasta vittima di un commento spiacevoleè sempre più vittima dell'invidia sociale. Sotto i suoi post piovono copiosi gli insulti e le critiche a ogni sua foto e video ma nelle scorse ore è stato scavalcato il confine tra social e realtà. Lo ha reso noto lei stessa con un lunghissimo post in inglese su Instagram, dove ha riferito della spiacevole avventura capitata nel pomeriggio di mercoledì mentre si trovava a camminare per le strade di Milano.ha raccontato che, mentre scendeva dal taxi per recarsi in ufficio, è stata sorpresa dal commento spiacevole di una donna sui 40 anni, che rivolgendosi a sua figlia di circa 8 anni avrebbe detto, riferendosi all'influencer: “Non darle attenzione, hai visto che sembra una merdatrucco?” La moglie di Fedez si è rimasta scioccata da un commento simile e quella sensazione non l'ha abbandonata per l'intero pomeriggio.prosegue il post con una sua considerazione personale: “Continuavo a chiedermi perché le persone devono parlare male degli altri e perché le persone devono sempre criticare l’aspetto più di ogni altra cosa? E perché lo fanno maggiormente le donne contro altre donne?”Ha quindi colto l'occasione per riprendere il discorso iniziato appena pochi giorni fa contro il body shaming, quando ha aperto un sondaggio nelle storie del suo profilo Instagram. Laha chiesto alle sue seguaci se qualcuna di loro si fosse mai sentita in colpa per i commenti negativi sui social. Il risultato lo riferisce lei stessa: “L’89% di voi ha detto di sì. Non è pazzesco? In un mondo in cui ci sentiamo tutti giudicati per il modo in cui guardiamo e dove tutti, almeno una volta, ci siamo sentiti vittime di uno standard di bellezza che non potevamo raggiungere e siamo stati male per i commenti degli altri, perché facciamo lo stesso?”...