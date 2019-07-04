Sembri una m... senza trucco! Chiara Ferragni insultata per strada

Chiara Ferragni è sempre più vittima dell'invidia sociale. Sotto i suoi post piovono copiosi gli insulti e le critiche a ogni sua foto e video ma nelle scorse ore è stato scavalcato il confine tra social e realtà. Lo ha reso noto lei stessa con un lunghissimo post in inglese su Instagram, dove ha riferito della spiacevole avventura capitata nel pomeriggio di mercoledì mentre si trovava a camminare per le strade di Milano.
Chiara Ferragni ha raccontato che, mentre scendeva dal taxi per recarsi in ufficio, è stata sorpresa dal commento spiacevole di una donna sui 40 anni, che rivolgendosi a sua figlia di circa 8 anni avrebbe detto, riferendosi all'influencer: “Non darle attenzione, hai visto che sembra una merda senza trucco?” La moglie di Fedez si è rimasta scioccata da un commento simile e quella sensazione non l'ha abbandonata per l'intero pomeriggio. Chiara Ferragni prosegue il post con una sua considerazione personale: “Continuavo a chiedermi perché le persone devono parlare male degli altri e perché le persone devono sempre criticare l’aspetto più di ogni altra cosa? E perché lo fanno maggiormente le donne contro altre donne?”
Ha quindi colto l'occasione per riprendere il discorso iniziato appena pochi giorni fa contro il body shaming, quando ha aperto un sondaggio nelle storie del suo profilo Instagram. La Ferragni ha chiesto alle sue seguaci se qualcuna di loro si fosse mai sentita in colpa per i commenti negativi sui social. Il risultato lo riferisce lei stessa: “L’89% di voi ha detto di sì. Non è pazzesco? In un mondo in cui ci sentiamo tutti giudicati per il modo in cui guardiamo e dove tutti, almeno una volta, ci siamo sentiti vittime di uno standard di bellezza che non potevamo raggiungere e siamo stati male per i commenti degli altri, perché facciamo lo stesso?”...
Infine, la mamma di Leone conclude rivolgendosi direttamente alle sue tantissime ammiratrici: "Le donne vere si sostengono a vicenda. Insieme possiamo fare la differenza. Iniziate con piccoli passi: provate a dirvi qualcosa di bello sul vostro corpo ogni giorno. E cercate di esaltare gli altri intorno a voi, invece di abbatterli.”
Yesterday, while I was getting out of a cab to go to work, a woman surprised me with an awful comment. She was probably in her 40s and, after she saw me, she told her daughter (who was probably around 8) in a very loud way: “don’t even give her attention, did you see she looks like shit without makeup on”. My reaction was just looking at her in shock for such a rude and loud comment, and that feeling stayed with me the whole day. I kept asking myself why people have to talk shit about others, and why do people always have to criticize the way you look, more than anything else? And why do women do this the most, and against other women? In a poll I made on Instagram stories on Tuesday, after my sister @valentinaferragni was “socially attacked” for not wearing a model size I asked my followers if they’ve ever felt bad for bad comments about their physical appearance: 89% of you said yes. Isn’t this crazy? In a world where we all have felt judged for the way we look and where we’ve all, at least at times, felt victims of a beauty standard that we couldn’t live up to and felt bad about ourselves for other’s comments, why do we often do the same? We know the feeling of not feeling the 100% best version of ourselves, so why trying to make others feel bad as well? Why would a mum tell her daughter that another woman looks like shit without makeup on (and I felt so cute that morning ??) instead of teaching her that beauty comes from within, from self confidence and self love? That everybody is beautiful in their own way, that a “model standard of beauty” doesn’t exist anymore? That a fresh face and a real smile is better than any kind of makeup? That’s what I will teach to my son, that’s what I try to tell you everyday on my social media. Real women support each other. Together, we can make a difference. It starts with baby steps: try to tell yourself something good about your body everyday. And try to empower others around you, instead of tearing them down #BodyShamingIsForLosers #Sisterhood