Liberoquotidiano.it - Stefanini Recognized as an ExceptionalPerformer in Whitelane Research's 2024 German IT Sourcing Study

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it

Global technology partnerexcels in Workplace Services Satisfaction RankingsCOLOGNE,y, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/, a global leader in technology solutions and trusted innovation partner, has been named anin the Workplace Services category of'sIT. This prestigious recognition highlights's unwavering focus on delivering innovative, scalable, and customer-centric workplace solutions tailored to meet the unique needs ofbusinesses.Notably,ranks 1st in customer satisfaction in Workplace Services iny, underscoring its commitment to delivering quality solutions to clients.The, based on insights from over 280 top IT-spending organizations iny, evaluated more than 900 ITrelationships.