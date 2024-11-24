EPEX and the Journey Through the Imperfections of Youth
EPEX, an eight-member K-pop group under C9 Entertainment, have released their second full-length album, "Youth Chapter 2: Youth DEFICIENCY", continuing the narrative introduced in "Youth Chapter 1: Youth DAYS", which came out in April 2024. While the first chapter explored the emotions and struggles tied to adolescence and first love, this new release delves into the vulnerabilities of Youth and the decisions necessary to confront them.The album features eight tracks, each addressing themes connected to the Youth experience. The title track, "UNIVERSE", is distinguished by a shuffle beat and straightforward melody, portraying the decision to make someone special one’s “universe.” The pre-release track, "My Girl", unveiled on October 14, introduces R&B grooves with lyrics about the clumsiness and courage needed to express love.
Leggi su Panorama.it
Panorama.it - EPEX and the Journey Through the Imperfections of Youth
- [INTERVIEW] EPEX to tell stories of young with new album - Comprising eight members — Wish, Keum, MU, Amin, Baekseung, Ayden, Yewang and Jeff — EPEX debuted in 2021 and has since embarked on a continuous journey to define its musical identity. (msn.com)
- Meet EPEX: The 8-member boy group drops "Youth Deficiency" to support and uplift the youth - EPEX, previously known as C9ROOKIES ... His role model is A-MIN, who has inspired him in his dance journey. (desimartini.com)
Bimbo di 8 anni disperso a Lagdei: ricerche in corso parmatoday.it
Eccellenza / Maceratese di nuovo al comando vallesina.tv
Bambino di 8 anni scomparso sull?Appennino Parmense: ricerche serrate in corso leggo.it
Scopri perché la peperomia è perfetta per il tuo spazio donnemagazine.it
Inizio di campionato disastroso: esonero UFFICIALE calciomercato.it
Finale Coppa Davis, Italia-Olanda 1-0: Berrettini batte Van de Zandschulp. Ora Sinner rossodisera.eu
Wicked, le scarpette nel film non sono rosse: ecco perché movieplayer.it
Eccellenza / Maceratese di nuovo al comando vallesina.tv
Bambino di 8 anni scomparso sull?Appennino Parmense: ricerche serrate in corso leggo.it
Scopri perché la peperomia è perfetta per il tuo spazio donnemagazine.it
Inizio di campionato disastroso: esonero UFFICIALE calciomercato.it
Finale Coppa Davis, Italia-Olanda 1-0: Berrettini batte Van de Zandschulp. Ora Sinner rossodisera.eu
Wicked, le scarpette nel film non sono rosse: ecco perché movieplayer.it
Video EPEX and