EPEX and the Journey Through the Imperfections of Youth

, an eight-member K-pop group under C9 Entertainment, have released their second full-length album, "Chapter 2:DEFICIENCY", continuing the narrative introduced in "Chapter 1:DAYS", which came out in April 2024. While the first chapter explored the emotions and struggles tied to adolescence and first love, this new release delves into the vulnerabilities ofand the decisions necessary to confront them.The album features eight tracks, each addressing themes connected to theexperience. The title track, "UNIVERSE", is distinguished by a shuffle beat and straightforward melody, portraying the decision to make someone special one’s “universe.” The pre-release track, "My Girl", unveiled on October 14, introduces R&B grooves with lyrics about the clumsiness and courage needed to express love.