Beatbot A Global Leader in High-End Robotic Pool Cleaners Shines as the Highlight of Piscine Global with Groundbreaking Innovations
Pool Cleaning Champion Setting a New Global Benchmark for Intelligent Pool CareLYON, France, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Beatbot, a Global Leader in cutting-edge Robotic Pool cleaning technology, is making waves at Piscine Global in Lyon, France, from November 19th to 22nd, 2024. This marks Beatbot's much-anticipated debut at Piscine Global, a premier industry event that unites key players and sets the standard for Innovations in the Pool sector. As part of its mission to revolutionize smart Pool care, Beatbot is introducing Europe to its latest breakthroughs to forge connections with stakeholders and solidify its presence in the region.Setting New Standards with Breakthrough TechnologyBeatbot is set to showcase its flagship products—the AquaSense Series and iSkim Ultra—at booth 6K90.
Beatbot, a Global Leader in cutting-edge Robotic Pool cleaning technology, is making waves at Piscine Global in Lyon, France, from November 19th to 22nd, 2024. This marks Beatbot's much-anticipated debut at Piscine Global, a premier industry event that unites key players and sets the standard for Innovations in the Pool sector. As part of its mission to revolutionize smart Pool care, Beatbot is introducing Europe to its latest breakthroughs to forge connections with stakeholders and solidify its presence in the region.Setting New Standards with Breakthrough TechnologyBeatbot is set to showcase its flagship products—the AquaSense Series and iSkim Ultra—at booth 6K90.
Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - Beatbot, A Global Leader in High-End Robotic Pool Cleaners, Shines as the Highlight of Piscine Global with Groundbreaking Innovations
- Beatbot, A Global Leader in High-End Robotic Pool Cleaners, Shines as the Highlight of Piscine Global with Groundbreaking Innovations
- Beatbot annuncia il lancio ufficiale nel mercato europeo
- Beatbot, A Global Leader in High-End Robotic Pool Cleaners, Shines as the Highlight of Piscine Global with Groundbreaking Innovations - Pool Cleaning Champion Setting a New Global Benchmark for Intelligent Pool Care ... (adnkronos.com)
- Beatbot Partners with Solenis to Bring Innovative Pool Care Solutions to Retail Stores - Solenis is a leading global provider of water treatment solutions ... Solenis at booth #9116 to learn more about this collaboration. As a leader in robotic pool cleaning technology, Beatbot's presence ... (asiaone.com)
- Beatbot Partners with Solenis to Bring Innovative Pool Care Solutions to Retail Stores - Solenis is a leading global provider of water treatment ... learn more about this collaboration. As a leader in robotic pool cleaning technology, Beatbot's presence highlights its commitment ... (lelezard.com)
Violenze e torture nel carcere di Trapani, 11 agenti arrestati agi.it
Camion che trasporta batterie prende fuoco in A21, pompieri al lavoro ilpiacenza.it
Narni, un incontro per ricordare Sascha Manuel Proietti: “Tutto qui dentro parla di lui” ternitoday.it
Adriano Panatta sicuro: “L’Italia è la squadra nettamente più forte in Coppa Davis” oasport.it
Papa Francesco ricorda i mille giorni di guerra in Ucraina: l’appello per la pace e l’amore gaeta.it
Un particolare movimento degli occhi è un segnale di Alzheimer e può essere ascoltato: al via i test fanpage.it
Grande Fratello, per Federica Petagna non è finita qui: anche Giovanni De Rosa pronto a parlare comingsoon.it
Camion che trasporta batterie prende fuoco in A21, pompieri al lavoro ilpiacenza.it
Narni, un incontro per ricordare Sascha Manuel Proietti: “Tutto qui dentro parla di lui” ternitoday.it
Adriano Panatta sicuro: “L’Italia è la squadra nettamente più forte in Coppa Davis” oasport.it
Papa Francesco ricorda i mille giorni di guerra in Ucraina: l’appello per la pace e l’amore gaeta.it
Un particolare movimento degli occhi è un segnale di Alzheimer e può essere ascoltato: al via i test fanpage.it
Grande Fratello, per Federica Petagna non è finita qui: anche Giovanni De Rosa pronto a parlare comingsoon.it
Video Beatbot Global