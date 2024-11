Ilfoglio.it - From Doge to Doge: Luca Zaia’s advice to Elon Musk

Leggi su Ilfoglio.it

There’s no doubt that a goodmust prioritize free trade, respect the identities and sovereignty of other countries, uphold the rules, the rule of law, and the separation of powers.”Zaia is addressing. He’s doing so as a fellow. The governor’s nickname is now also that of the American entrepreneur. The owner of Tesla, X, and SpaceX was recently appointed by newly-elected President Donald Trump to head the new Department of Government Efficiency (acronym D.O.G.E.). A name that is not by chance.coin is’s favorite cryptocurrency. The name comesa famous meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog. However, long before the meme, the title ofreferred to the head of the Venetian Republic. "And, who loves Roman history, should also take a look at us," says Zaia.