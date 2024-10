KFSHRC Leading Healthcare Innovation and Transformation in Saudi Arabia (Di mercoledì 30 ottobre 2024) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)



As Saudi Arabia advances its Healthcare Transformation journey, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is reshaping patient care, positioning the Kingdom as a global Healthcare hub. With a nearly five-decade legacy in oncology, organ transplantation, and genetic medicine, KFSHRC has elevated Healthcare standards and reduced the need for patients to seek treatments abroad. At the Global Health Exhibition 2024, which concluded last week in Riyadh, KFSHRC demonstrated its growing leadership in Healthcare Innovation, underscoring its contributions to Saudi Arabia's Healthcare future and expanding international collaborations.

KFSHRC Leading Healthcare Innovation and Transformation in Saudi Arabia

KFSHRC Showcases Its Innovations and Health Solutions at the Global Health Exhibition 2024

KFSHRC's participation aligns with its commitment to exploring modern trends, anticipating the future of healthcare, and enhancing its leading position as an innovator in global healthcare.

KFSHRC Leads Healthcare Intelligence in Diagnostics and Patient Care

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is contributing to global healthcare innovation, leveraging artificial ...

Robotic heart surgery at KFSHRC…A leading and accelerating journey of success

As a Platinum Healthcare Sponsor at the Global Health Exhibition, KFSHRC showcases the transformative impact of its robotic heart surgery program, which applies the latest technologies and stands out ...