WWE: Elimination Chamber 2025 non si terrà più nel Regno Unito (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) La WWE sta pianificando costantemente i suoi PLE, in particolare per il 2025. Sebbene ci fossero precedenti rapporti che indicavano che l'Elimination Chamber si sarebbe tenuto nel Regno Unito l'anno prossimo, sembra che tali piani siano cambiati e l'evento non si terrà lì come inizialmente suggerito. L'Elimination Chamber sta suscitando un notevole interesse da parte di vari paesi, evidenziando la popolarità della WWE. Recentemente, si riportava che il Regno Unito fosse pronto a essere confermato come ospite dell'Elimination Chamber 2025, con Birmingham e Manchester tra i principali candidati. "Possiamo confermare che l'evento Elimination Chamber PLE si terrà nel Regno Unito a marzo 2025 sulla strada verso WrestleMania a Las Vegas. Stiamo sentendo che le due città principali per ospitare lo show potrebbero essere Manchester e Birmingham, quindi vedremo cosa decideranno.

