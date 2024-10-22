Guardiola e l'amore per Stones: "Come se fosse mio figlio, non c'è una persona che vorrei più di lui" (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) Pep Guardiola e la dichiarazione d`amore per John Stones: `Come se fosse mio figlio. Non c`è una persona che vorrei più di lui`. Il tecnico de Leggi tutta la notizia su Calciomercato.com (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) Pepe la dichiarazione d`per John: `Come semio. Non c`è unachepiù di lui`. Il tecnico de

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Pep Guardiola hit with fresh attacking blow as two Manchester City wingers miss training today | OneFootball - Manchester City have been issued further concerns with regards to their squad fitness on Tuesday as a further two attacking names were absent from training. Pep Guardiola and his side return to action ... (onefootball.com)

Guardiola e l'amore per Stones: "Come se fosse mio figlio, non c'è una persona che vorrei più di lui" - Pep Guardiola e la dichiarazione d`amore per John Stones: `Come se fosse mio figlio. Non c`è una persona che vorrei più di lui`. Il tecnico del Manchester Ci. (calciomercato.com)

Pep Guardiola anger and Man City injury concerns as Champions League returns - Manchester City latest as the Blues prepare to take on Sparta Prague in the Champions League on Wednesday night ... (manchestereveningnews.co.uk)