Speed 16.10.2024 Povera Italia Inizia l'ennesimo torneo che lo show offre, il vincitore affronterà Andrade tra un mese Sheamus vs Giovanni Vinci Tempo-2:27 Nonostante abbia avuto solo 2 minuti a disposizione Vinci ha dimostrato perché è un lottatore sprecato: la fluidità delle movenze, la perfetta esecuzione di manovre anche complicate come quel Tornado DDT e l'essere completamente nella parte mostrando un certo carisma. Sheamus dal canto suo è tra i wrestler che appaiono più legit e vince con la ginocchiata celtica Vincitore: Sheamus Mercoledi prossimo Bron vs uno di quei scappati di casa dell'LWO, penso Cruz. Match che mi aspetto finisca in 10 secondi

