Booker T mette a confronto Seth Rollins e Roman Reigns (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) Il WWE Hall of Famer Booker T ha parlato di Reigns e Rollins in un episodio del suo podcast "Hall of Fame" nel quale ha esaltato l'OTC ma ha anche dato i suoi meriti al Visionario. I due ex membri dello Shield hanno recentemente fatto ritorno negli show WWE, rispettivamente Seth Rollins a Raw e Roman Reigns a Smackdown. Il Visionario era sparito dopo un infortunio causato, in storyline, da Bronson Reed, dopo ben 6 Tsunami ed ora è tornato per prendersi la sua vendetta. L'OTC invece è tornato a Summerslam per affrontare la nuova Bloodline e di recente ha fatto squadra col suo rivale Cody Rhodes in un tag team match contro Solo Sikoa e Jacob Fatu a Bad Blood. Le parole di Booker T "Roman è un vero artista del settore e fa un lavoro davvero straordinario su tutti i fronti. Adorerai amarlo e ti piacerà odiarlo" ha detto Booker T durante il suo podcast.

