Destiny arriva su Android e iOS con Rising (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) NetEase Games è lieta di annunciare l’arrivo su Android e iOS di Destiny, con il nuovo capitolo free to play dal nome Rising, il cui lancio in versione Alpha Closed è fissato per il primo Novembre. I giocatori potranno decidere di passare dalla visuale in prima e terza persona in qualsiasi momento, oltre a supportare i controller Xbox e PlayStation. Destiny Rising annunciato per Android e iOS Il gioco è ambientato in una timeline alternativa a quella del capitolo base, esplorando l’universo dopo l’Era Oscura. Nuovi protagonisti vi attendono, ognuno con abilità uniche, ed un gameplay dinamico ma allo stesso tempo impegnativo, inclusa la possibilità di co-operare con altri giocatori o affrontarli in scontri senza esclusione di colpi. Gamerbrain.net - Destiny arriva su Android e iOS con Rising Leggi tutta la notizia su Gamerbrain.net (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) NetEase Games è lieta di annunciare l’arrivo sue iOS di, con il nuovo capitolo free to play dal nome, il cui lancio in versione Alpha Closed è fissato per il primo Novembre. I giocatori potranno decidere di passare dalla visuale in prima e terza persona in qualsiasi momento, oltre a supportare i controller Xbox e PlayStation.annunciato pere iOS Il gioco è ambientato in una timeline alternativa a quella del capitolo base, esplorando l’universo dopo l’Era Oscura. Nuovi protagonisti vi attendono, ognuno con abilità uniche, ed un gameplay dinamico ma allo stesso tempo impegnativo, inclusa la possibilità di co-operare con altri giocatori o affrontarli in scontri senza esclusione di colpi.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Bungie Unveils Destiny: Rising For Android And iOS - Bungie is expanding into the mobile gaming market with the upcoming release of Destiny: Rising for Android and iOS. This new spinoff is being developed by ... (lowyat.net)

Bungie unveils free-to-play Destiny: Rising mobile game with NetEase - Bungie has officially revealed a mobile spin-off of its looter-shooter franchise Destiny, expanding upon its sci-fi universe with an alternate timeline. This means the mobile game will be set in a ... (gosugamers.net)

‘Destiny: Rising’ has been revealed as a new mobile game in the Bungie franchise - The Destiny experience is coming to take over the mobile market, with Bungie allying itself with NetEase Games to launch a new game. (en.as.com)