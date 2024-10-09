New Report from Oxford Economics Reveals Second-hand Clothes Stimulating Billions of Dollars for Economies in Latest Win for Green Growth (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) Second-hand clothing (SHC) is Stimulating Billions of Dollars in GDP contributions and supporting hundreds of thousands of Green jobs across Europe and Africa, a new Report from Oxford Economics Reveals today. Oxford, England, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/



The Report The Socio-Economic Impact of Second-hand Clothes in Africa and the EU27+ Reveals that the sector – a vital component of a future circular textile economy – stimulated an estimated total €7 billion ($7.6 billion) total contribution to the EU and UK's (EU27+) GDP in 2023, of which the sector generated €3.0 billion ($3.2 billion) itself. In Germany and the UK alone, the industry contributed €670 million ($720 million) and €420 million ($450 million) to GDP respectively. In 2023, the sector supported an estimated 150,000 jobs in the EU27+.

