NASCAR, Chastain torna a vincere su Byron in Kansas (Di lunedì 30 settembre 2024) Ross Chastain vince in Kansas nella NASCAR Cup Series per la prima volta in stagione. Quinto acuto per il #1 di Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet davanti a William Byron, il migliore tra i piloti ancora presenti ai Playoffs sotto la bandiera a scacchi La prima Stage della seconda fase dei Playoffs è stata vinta da William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet #24). I colpi di scena non sono in ogni caso mancati con un impatto contro le barriere in due episodi distinti da parte del dominatore della sfida di Bristol di settimana scorsa Kyle Larson (Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet #5) e dal sempre competitivo Christopher Bell (Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota #20). La seconda fase, vinta questa volta dalla Chevrolet Camaro #48 Hendrick Motorsports di Alex Bowmann, non ha visto particolari cambi nella classifica generale ad eccezione di un problema da parte di Austin Cindric (Team Penske Ford #2).Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©
- NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas: Live updates, highlights, live leaderboard of Hollywood Casino 400 - The NASCAR Cup Series continues the 2024 season with the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Follow along with our live updates for the race. - tennessean
- How to watch the Round of 12 NASCAR Cup Series race from Kansas for FREE: time, channels - Kyle Larson owned the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend. Let's see what happens as the Round of 12 starts at Kansas Speedway on Sunday afternoon. - pennlive
- Hollywood Casino 400 2024 Predictions: Who Will Survive the Playoff Drama? - Hollywood Casino 400 2024 Predictions spotlight Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, and Christopher Bell as top playoff contenders. - slicksandsticks
Video NASCAR ChastainVideo NASCAR Chastain