NASCAR Chastain torna a vincere su Byron in Kansas

Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

(Di lunedì 30 settembre 2024) Rossvince innellaCup Series per la prima volta in stagione. Quinto acuto per il #1 di Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet davanti a William, il migliore tra i piloti ancora presenti ai Playoffs sotto la bandiera a scacchi La prima Stage della seconda fase dei Playoffs è stata vinta da William(Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet #24). I colpi di scena non sono in ogni caso mancati con un impatto contro le barriere in due episodi distinti da parte del dominatore della sfida di Bristol di settimana scorsa Kyle Larson (Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet #5) e dal sempre competitivo Christopher Bell (Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota #20). La seconda fase, vinta questa volta dalla Chevrolet Camaro #48 Hendrick Motorsports di Alex Bowmann, non ha visto particolari cambi nella classifica generale ad eccezione di un problema da parte di Austin Cindric (Team Penske Ford #2).