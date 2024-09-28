Lautaro is back, Frattesi convince a Chala giù di corda: le pagelle dell’Inter vittoriosa a Udine (Di sabato 28 settembre 2024) Archiviata la delusione del derby, l'Inter si rialza al BluEnergy Stadium, superando l'ostacolo Udinese per 3-2 con una prestazione scintillante di Lautaro Martinez, autore di una doppietta. Con questo successo, i nerazzurri raggiungono i cugini a quota 11 punti in classifica, rilanciando le ambizioni di una stagione da protagonisti. La partita Dopo la delusione del derby, l’Inter si rialza con le sue certezze, apportando solo due modifiche: Frattesi prende il posto di Barella, infortunato, mentre Bisseck sostituisce un Pavard visibilmente in affanno nell’ultima uscita. Il risultato? Una vittoria di carattere e un’ennesima dimostrazione di forza da parte della squadra di Simone Inzaghi, che conquista un difficile campo come quello dell’Udinese con un convincente ma sofferto 2-3.Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.quotidianoNotizie da altre fonti su Lautaro Back
