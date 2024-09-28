Lautaro is back Frattesi convince a Chala giù di corda | le pagelle dell’Inter vittoriosa a Udine

Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.quotidiano

(Di sabato 28 settembre 2024) Archiviata la delusione del derby, l'Inter si rialza al BluEnergy Stadium, superando l'ostacolose per 3-2 con una prestazione scintillante diMartinez, autore di una doppietta. Con questo successo, i nerazzurri raggiungono i cugini a quota 11 punti in classifica, rilanciando le ambizioni di una stagione da protagonisti. La partita Dopo la delusione del derby, l’Inter si rialza con le sue certezze, apportando solo due modifiche:prende il posto di Barella, infortunato, mentre Bisseck sostituisce un Pavard visibilmente in affanno nell’ultima uscita. Il risultato? Una vittoria di carattere e un’ennesima dimostrazione di forza da parte della squadra di Simone Inzaghi, che conquista un difficile campo come quello dell’se con unnte ma sofferto 2-3.