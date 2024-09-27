Copenhagen | It' s time for tourism to become a force for good

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 27 settembre 2024), Denmark, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/accounts for nearly 8 per cent of global CO2 emissions, and with the number of international arrivals predicted to reach 1.8 billion by 2030, action is more important than ever.launches a newstrategy including an ambitious climate roadmap and calls on the industry to change its course. This year's WorldDay marks a new beginning forin. With its new strategy All inclusive,redefines an outdated and passive form of travel to an active and conscious approach. The future of all-inclusiveis not just a ticket to relaxation but a shared responsibility among the industry and guests. "When we measure the effects of today's, they are far from all-inclusive.