Jimmy Sax pubblica il video del nuovo singolo You (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Fuori oggi il video di You, il brano del sassofonista di fama internazionale Jimmy Sax, dedicato al padre Da oggi, martedì 24 settembre, è online il video di You, il brano del sassofonista di fama internazionale Jimmy Sax, estratto dal suo secondo album Million Miles. Il brano You è un omaggio che Jimmy Sax ha dedicato al padre scomparso, ma rappresenta anche un tributo universale a tutte le persone che lasciano un segno profondo nella vita. Il video, pubblicato nel giorno del compleanno del padre, trasmette un messaggio sia intimo che universale: ognuno di noi ha una persona speciale – che sia un amico, un partner o un familiare – con cui si è condiviso un legame unico, e che, anche se non è più presente, continua a vivere in noi. Il video esprime anche un messaggio di speranza.Leggi tutta la notizia su spettacolo.euNotizie su altre fonti
- Tyson has revealed all on his training regime for the Jake Paul fight. - Mike Tyson has revealed his training routine for his upcoming fight against Jake Paul - and it got US television host jimmy Kimmel worried. sportbible
- Jimmy Fallon & Tim Cook Talk iPhone 16 on New York City Stroll - jimmy Fallon and Tim Cook talk about iPhone 16, Apple Intelligence, and more in Central Park. During the latest Tonight Show, jimmy Fallon said he is a big fan of Apple’s smartp ... msn
- Mike Tyson Leaves Jimmy Kimmel Stunned After Revealing Training Routine For Jake Paul - News Corp is a network of leading companies in the worlds of diversified media, news, education, and information services. talksport
Video Jimmy SaxVideo Jimmy Sax