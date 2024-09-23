Ucraina | a ' G7 plus' strategia per sostegno energetico contro rischio inverno ' al buio'

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) New York, 23 set. (Adnkronos) - Il ministro degli Affari Esteri Antonio Tajani ha presieduto oggi a New York con il segretario di Stato Usa Anthony Blinken una riunione del 'G7', destinata a coordinare gli sforzi degli sull'emergenza energia in. Gli attacchi russi alle infrastrutture energetiche ucraine hanno provocato la perdita del 70% della capacità di generazione energetica, e i dati e le informazioni di base, sul tavolo della riunione di questa mattina, hanno prospettato ildi un'al'. Solo negli ultimi sei mesi, l'ha infatti perso oltre 9 GW di capacità di generazione a causa di attacchi russi, con quotidiane interruzioni di energia elettrica per 7-10 ore, che, in, potrebbero salire fino a 15-20 ore.