Ucraina | a ' G7 plus' strategia per sostegno energetico contro rischio inverno ' al buio'

New York, 23 set. (Adnkronos) - Il ministro degli Affari Esteri Antonio Tajani ha presieduto oggi a New York con il segretario di Stato Usa Anthony Blinken una riunione del 'G7 plus', destinata a coordinare gli sforzi degli sull'emergenza energia in Ucraina. Gli attacchi russi alle infrastrutture energetiche ucraine hanno provocato la perdita del 70% della capacità di generazione energetica, e i dati e le informazioni di base, sul tavolo della riunione di questa mattina, hanno prospettato il rischio di un inverno 'al buio'. Solo negli ultimi sei mesi, l'Ucraina ha infatti perso oltre 9 GW di capacità di generazione a causa di attacchi russi, con quotidiane interruzioni di energia elettrica per 7-10 ore, che, in inverno, potrebbero salire fino a 15-20 ore.
