Kathryn Crosby | morta a 90 anni l’attrice di Anatomia di un Omicidio

(Di sabato 21 settembre 2024)statunitense, che ha recitato in numerosi film prima di interrompere la sua carriera per diventare la moglie della leggenda di Hollywood Bing, ènella serata di venerdì 20 settembre nella sua casa di Hillsborough, in California, all’età di 90. L’annuncio della scomparsa è stato dato da un portavoce della famiglia. Nata come OliveGrandstaff a Houston il 25 novembre 1933, con il suo nome d’arte,Grant, ha girato cinque film per il famoso regista di film noir Phil Karlson, tra cui Quarto grado (1955), La città del vizio (1955) e I fratelli Rico (1957). Iniziò la sua carriera sullo schermo nel 1953 comeGrant, apparendo in film come Sogno di Bohème (1953), La finestra sul cortile (1954) e L’uomo dalla forza bruta (1956).