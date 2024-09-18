WWE | CM Punk sarà l’arbitro speciale del match tra Ethan Page e Trick Williams

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) NXT si prepara a sbarcare su un nuovo canale televisivo, tra due settimane lo show bianco oro andrà in onda su CW e per l’1 ottobre si sta preparando uno show degno di un PLE. Una premiére che vedrà anche la presenza di CM, atteso questa notte per fare il suo annuncio in vista del debutto su CW, annuncio che è arrivato solo sul finire di puntata a causa di una iniziale interruzione da parte di Roxanne Perez. “Iniziate pure adesso” Tra due settimanesi affronteranno con il titolo NXT in palio, occasione di rivincita perper riprendersi quel titolo perso in poche settimane proprio per mano di All Ego. Questa notte era prevista una firma di contratto che ha aperto la puntata di NXT, ma gli animi si sono surriscaldati eha colpito con la Ego’s Edge sul tavolo prima che firmassero.