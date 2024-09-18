WWE: CM Punk sarà l’arbitro speciale del match tra Ethan Page e Trick Williams (Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) NXT si prepara a sbarcare su un nuovo canale televisivo, tra due settimane lo show bianco oro andrà in onda su CW e per l’1 ottobre si sta preparando uno show degno di un PLE. Una premiére che vedrà anche la presenza di CM Punk, atteso questa notte per fare il suo annuncio in vista del debutto su CW, annuncio che è arrivato solo sul finire di puntata a causa di una iniziale interruzione da parte di Roxanne Perez. “Iniziate pure adesso” Tra due settimane Ethan Page e Trick Williams si affronteranno con il titolo NXT in palio, occasione di rivincita per Trick per riprendersi quel titolo perso in poche settimane proprio per mano di All Ego. Questa notte era prevista una firma di contratto che ha aperto la puntata di NXT, ma gli animi si sono surriscaldati e Page ha colpito con la Ego’s Edge sul tavolo prima che firmassero.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- NXT Women’s Champion Interrupts CM Punk On His 9/17 WWE NXT Appearance - During his appearance, punk shared that Shawn Michaels called him to appear on the show as he was aware that punk has been fond of the NXT brand. He also informed The Best in the World about the CW ... timesofindia.indiatimes
- CM Punk to Step In as Guest Referee for NXT Title Match at WWE NXT Chicago Event - CM punk will take on the role of special guest referee for WWE NXT's main event on October 1, marking the show's debut on the CW Network from Chicago. timesofindia.indiatimes
