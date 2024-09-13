PUBNUB ANNOUNCES ILLUMINATE FOR SPORTS, MEDIA, AND ENTERTAINMENT (Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) Powerful new addition to real-time platform increases viewer engagement and accelerates monetization of streaming apps AMSTERDAM, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
PUBNUB, the leading platform for building, managing, and monetizing real-time apps, announced the launch of PUBNUB ILLUMINATE for SPORTS, MEDIA, and ENTERTAINMENT at IBC 2024 in Amsterdam. PUBNUB ILLUMINATE's low-code analytics and decisioning platform gives streaming app owners and managers, technical producers, and monetization strategists the ability to instantly and easily: PUBNUB is chosen by the world's leading SPORTS, MEDIA, and ENTERTAINMENT companies to power their streaming apps Streaming app developers around the world rely on PUBNUB to deliver interactive experiences that scale effortlessly with unlimited concurrent users, so they never worry about audience or activity spikes.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
