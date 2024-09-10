France's Top Innovative Startup Event Dives in to CES Tech Trends - Most Powerful Tech Show Returns to Paris for France Digitale's FDDay (Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
The Consumer Technology Association® (CTA) and France Digitale, the leading Startup association in Europe, are once again partnering to co-host CES Tech Trends, a global kickoff Event for CES 2025. CES Tech Trends will be held on September 18, 2024 at the Musée des Arts Forains in Paris during France Digitale'sFDDay 2024, a top innovation Event that convenes European entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders to discuss the latest Trends in business, Tech, and society. CES Tech Trends will preview what to expect at CES 2025. Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2025 Returns to Las VegasJanuary 7-10, 2025. "We are thrilled to return to Paris for CES Tech Trends, kicking off the road to CES 2025 with a Showcase of French innovation that's solving some of the world's biggest challenges," said Gary Shapiro, CEO, CTA.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Intelligenza artificiale e startup mettono alla prova il governo sul futuro del tech - Nella conversione del ddl AI si dibatte sul ruolo del Garante privacy e sui dati sanitari. Mentre le startup chiedono al governo più impegni rispetto al ddl Concorrenza. Le partite d'autunno in Parlamento. wired
- Women TechEU, seconda edizione: 75mila euro alle startup rosa innovative - Women TechEU selezionerà i progetti incentrati sulla transizione verde, digitale e sociale in linea con gli obiettivi europei, promuovendo il ruolo delle donne al centro del settore deep-tech e supportando le vincitrici nella definizione di una strategia di innovazione sociale. Dal 1 agosto e fino al 30 settembre 2024, è aperto il secondo bando del Women TechEU, programma di supporto per le imprenditrici che guidano start-up deep-tech in Europa. ildenaro
- Espansione del team e nuove opportunità di carriera nella startup fintech Sibill - Prospettive future e sfide del mercato Il successo di Sibill evidenzia il crescente interesse per soluzioni fintech innovative nel mercato italiano. Espansione del team e nuove opportunità Per sostenere la sua rapida crescita, Sibill ha annunciato un ambizioso piano di espansione. È possibile effettuare la propria candidatura direttamente su Linkedin, cercando “Sibill” oppure scrivendo a hr@sibill. quotidiano
- Startup italiane nella Silicon Valley. Una vetrina per gli investitori Usa - Se ce la fai nella Silicon Valley, puoi farcela ovunque. Anzi, se ce l’hai fatta nella Champions League della tecnologia, ce l’hai già fatta a livello globale. Ecco perché Intesa Sanpaolo ha portato a ... quotidiano
- Quando ad affittare casa ci pensa l’AI (burocrazia inclusa). «Così la piattaforma evita persino i morosi» - Secondo l'Istat in Italia ci sono oltre 10 milioni di abitazioni lasciate sfitte, pari al 30% degli immobili censiti. Un immenso patrimonio che non genera reddito. Inquilini che non pagano, cause inte ... startupitalia.eu
- Nvidia e Microsoft hanno violato brevetti sui chip AI La storia della startup che vuole portare i colossi in tribunale - La startup Xockets ha deciso di fare causa a Nvidia e Microsoft. Fondata nel 2012 sviluppa DPU e sostiene che i colossi abbiano violato i brevetti ... startupitalia.eu
