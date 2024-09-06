BLUETTI AC240P Wins German IFA 2024 Award for Excellence in Portable Power Solutions (Di venerdì 6 settembre 2024) BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
BLUETTI has recently announced that its AC240P is the recipient of the IFA Intelligent Portable Energy Storage Power Innovation Award for its breakthrough innovation, reaffirming its role as a technology pioneer in clean energy. The IFA Award is a top global recognition for technological advancements. ''Winning this Award is a great honor,'' said Allen Huang, Vice president. ''At BLUETTI, we believe in 'Always Share Excellence'—a philosophy that drives us to push the boundaries of clean energy technology. The IFA 2024 Award is yet another milestone in our journey to 'always share Excellence' and deliver cutting-edge Solutions that benefit as many people as possible.'' The AC240P stands out as the world's first water-resistant Portable Power station, meeting diverse needs with versatile features.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
