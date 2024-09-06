BLUETTI AC240P Wins German IFA 2024 Award for Excellence in Portable Power Solutions

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 6 settembre 2024) BERLIN, Sept. 6,/PRNewswire/has recently announced that itsis the recipient of the IFA IntelligentEnergy StorageInnovationfor its breakthrough innovation, reaffirming its role as a technology pioneer in clean energy. The IFAis a top global recognition for technological advancements. ''Winning thisis a great honor,'' said Allen Huang, Vice president. ''At, we believe in 'Always Share'—a philosophy that drives us to push the boundaries of clean energy technology. The IFAis yet another milestone in our journey to 'always share' and deliver cutting-edgethat benefit as many people as possible.'' Thestands out as the world's first water-resistantstation, meeting diverse needs with versatile features.