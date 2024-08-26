Sapere che non mi restano più molti anni di vita mi fa sentire in pace con me stessa

Leggi tutta la notizia su pettegolezzicelebrita

(Di lunedì 26 agosto 2024) Oprah Winfrey abbraccia l’invecchiamento: il tempo come alleato, non come minaccia A gennaio, mentre festeggiava il suo 70° compleanno, Oprah Winfrey ha condiviso i suoi pensieri sull’invecchiamento, non considerandolo una minaccia, ma un alleato. In una conversazione con il meteorologo americano Al Roker, che ha compiuto 70il 20 agosto, Oprah ha riflettuto sulla saggezza e la prospettiva che derivano dall’età. Abbracciare ogni fase della“Sono emozionata di raggiungere ogni età”, ha detto Oprah durante l’intervista. Ha ricordato la sua infanzia a Milwaukee, quando viveva con la madre con i sussidi sociali, e come non avrebbe mai immaginato di raggiungere i 60 o 70. “Ho sempre pensato che non sarei arrivata fin qui”, ha confessato. Quelle prime difficoltà sono state una forza trainante, spingendola a migliorare la suae le sue circostanze.