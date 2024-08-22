Mobile Games Awards 2024: AppGallery crowned 'Best App Store' (Di giovedì 22 agosto 2024) MADRID, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
AppGallery has been awarded 'Best App Store' at this year's Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards, held yesterday at an industry gala in Cologne. This award celebrates Huawei's app marketplace's commitment to excellence. It is a recognition of AppGallery's significant contributions to gamers and game developers alike, which includes the incredible array of game releases in the past years, and exquisite in-game offers and initiatives that have made Games more fun for players of all levels. "Winning the 'Best App Store' for 2 consecutive years is a testament of the commitment of our team to relentlessly do our Best, every day." says Jaime Gonzalo, VP Huawei Mobile Services Europe. He added, "Huawei Mobile Services has indeed achieved some remarkable growth with AppGallery recently, considering the highly competitive App Stores market.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
