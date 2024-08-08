ITOCHU takes equity stake in Javelin Global Commodities (Di giovedì 8 agosto 2024) LONDON, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Javelin Global Commodities ("Javelin") headquartered in London and a leading Global Commodities trading firm, has announced today that ITOCHU Corporation ("ITOCHU") and Javelin have entered into a strategic transaction involving a minority equity investment by ITOCHU in Javelin. Javelin will continue to be majority owned and controlled by its management team members. Headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo, ITOCHU is a trading and industrial company engaging in domestic trading, import/export and overseas trading of various products and communications technology, and finance, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. As a new shareholder in Javelin, ITOCHU will bring its strong experience in Japan and the broader Asia region and enhance Javelin's ability to access new customers and commodity markets.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Javelin Global Commodities ("Javelin") headquartered in London and a leading Global Commodities trading firm, has announced today that ITOCHU Corporation ("ITOCHU") and Javelin have entered into a strategic transaction involving a minority equity investment by ITOCHU in Javelin. Javelin will continue to be majority owned and controlled by its management team members. Headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo, ITOCHU is a trading and industrial company engaging in domestic trading, import/export and overseas trading of various products and communications technology, and finance, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. As a new shareholder in Javelin, ITOCHU will bring its strong experience in Japan and the broader Asia region and enhance Javelin's ability to access new customers and commodity markets.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- ITOCHU takes equity stake in Javelin Global Commodities - javelin global Commodities ('javelin') headquartered in London and a leading global commodities trading firm, has announced today that ITOCHU Corporation ('ITOCHU') and javelin have entered into a str ... adnkronos
- Chitosan Market to Reach $42.8 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 18.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research - The global chitosan market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as the rise in demand for natural and biodegradable materials in various industries and the increasing health ... lelezard
- Paris Olympics 2024 India, Day 13 Live Updates: India vs Spain hockey bronze, Neeraj Chopra javelin final in focus - Follow the live updates from India's action at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, involving Neeraj Chopra's javelin final and the men's hockey bronze medal match. indianexpress
Video ITOCHU takesVideo ITOCHU takes