Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024) ACCRA,, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/On July 31 (local time), a large batch of(000528.SZ)was officially delivered to theian government to support The District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) as part of the local economic development plan. Theian government held a grand project launch ceremony at Independence Square in Accra. Approximately 3,000 people attended the event, includingianNana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Mr. Li Yaohong, Commercial Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in, officials from variousian government departments,Chairman & CEO Zeng Guang'an, and Senior ViceLuo Guobing. Address by Mr. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,ofis at a critical stage of rapid development.