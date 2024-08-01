President of Ghana Marks Successful LiuGong Equipment Delivery (Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024) ACCRA, Ghana, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
On July 31 (local time), a large batch of LiuGong (000528.SZ) Equipment was officially delivered to the Ghanaian government to support The District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) as part of the local economic development plan. The Ghanaian government held a grand project launch ceremony at Independence Square in Accra. Approximately 3,000 people attended the event, including Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Mr. Li Yaohong, Commercial Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Ghana, officials from various Ghanaian government departments, LiuGong Chairman & CEO Zeng Guang'an, and Senior Vice President Luo Guobing. Address by Mr. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana "Ghana is at a critical stage of rapid development.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
