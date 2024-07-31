WENDY JAMES esce con il singolo FREEDOMSVILLE (Di mercoledì 31 luglio 2024) WENDY JAMES annuncia il nuovo album “The Shape of History” con il primo singolo “FREEDOMSVILLE”. Si tratta del decimo album dell’artista ed uscirà il 25 ottobre 2024. Fuori “FREEDOMSVILLE” di WENDY JAMES WENDY JAMES il 26 luglio ha annunciato che pubblicherà il suo nuovo album “The Shape Of History” il 25 ottobre. Scritto, prodotto e mixato da JAMES e registrato a West London e New York City, “The Shape Of History” è il suo decimo album e sarà disponibile in formato digitale, su vinile deluxe e tramite CD deluxe. Per accompagnare l’annuncio, JAMES ha svelato il video di “FREEDOMSVILLE”, il primo singolo tratto da “The Shape Of History”. Per l’ascolto: https://WENDYJAMES.lnk.to/FREEDOMSVILLE Guarda qui il lyric video: https://www.youtube.Leggi tutta la notizia su spettacolo.periodicodailyNotizie su altre fonti
- Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ who will save Belle from Tom – and it isn’t Cain or Charity - A few weeks ago, Tom King ( james Chase) put forward the idea of a relaxing holiday in the Welsh countryside. After a difficult time with her mental health and secretly aborting her and Tom’s baby, ... metro.co.uk
- James G. Aitken OBITUARY - Nieces and nephews, wendy Aitken-Leavitt and her husband Dana, Faith Lewis, Jennifer Hernandez, james P. Young and his wife Lindsey, Donald Lucas, Mike Warren, Bob Warren and his wife Heather, and ... bostonherald
- Breaking news stories spread to millions more swiftly than ever before - james Peeler’s phone blew up with messages as he drove home from church in Texas. Reading a book on her couch in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, wendy Schweiger spied something on Facebook. After finishing a ... thealpenanews
Video WENDY JAMESVideo WENDY JAMES