Leicester ‘in trattative per riunire Nelson con Cooper’ (Di giovedì 25 luglio 2024) 2024-07-24 16:22:35 Lettori di JustCalcio.com, vi riportiamo in versione integrale l’ultima notizia pervenuta in redazione: Secondo il reporter Fabrizio Romano, l’Arsenal è in trattativa con il Leicester City per un prestito di Reiss Nelson con l’obbligo di acquisto dell’ala. Nelson, ex giocatore dei Gunners, ha giocato una sola partita in Premier League la scorsa stagione e ha viaggiato con la squadra di Mikel Arteta per il tour negli Stati Uniti, che inizierà giovedì in California contro il Bournemouth. Il nuovo allenatore del Leicester, Steve Cooper, ha convocato Nelson per la prima volta nella nazionale Under 16 inglese nel novembre 2014 e lo ha selezionato per l’Europeo Under 17 nel 2016. Il Forest Manager Steve Cooper abbraccia Reiss Nelson a tempo pieno dopo il 5-0 #Arsenale vittoria sul Forest oggi: “Ho sempre avuto un forte rapporto con lui.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
- Arsenal transfers: West Ham rattled, with Leicester confident of hijacking Gunners star deal - Arsenal man Reiss nelson reportedly looks to be on the path to leicester City, despite agreeing to join West Ham, who were very keen on him. teamtalk
- Arsenal close to selling Emile Smith Rowe to Fulham, matches club's biggest sale - report - Arsenal and Fulham are closing in on a deal for Emile Smith Rowe matching the Gunners' biggest sale, according to a report from David Ornstein.Arsenal previously rejected a bid of £30million for the ... sports.yahoo
- Leicester 'open talks with Arsenal over a loan move for Reiss Nelson', with the out-of-favour striker set to 'reunite with his former England youth team boss' at the King Power ... - The 24-year-old made 14 appearances off the bench for Mikel Arteta 's side in the Premier League last season but failed to register a goal or assist. dailymail.co.uk
Video Leicester ‘inVideo Leicester ‘in