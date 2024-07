2024 Global Energy Prize Laureates Announced

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 4 luglio 2024) MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, July 4,/PRNewswire/Thewinners wereon July 3. The winners were Zi-Qiang Zhu, Head of the Electrical Machines and Drives Research Group at the University of Sheffield (UK); Héctor D. Abruña, Emile Chamot Professor of Chemistry at Cornell University (USA); and Minggao Ouyang, Professor at the Tsinghua University (China). Zi-Qiang Zhu became a laureate in the Traditionalcategory for outstanding contribution to electrified transportation, improvingefficiency of domestic appliances, reducing emissions for generation and utilisation of electric power. Héctor D. Abruña was selected in the Non-Traditionalcategory for the foundational contributions spanning electrochemistry, batteries, fuel cells and molecular electronics.