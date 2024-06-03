Se avete amato Fallout e Silo questa serie fantascientifica è perfetta per voi (Di lunedì 3 giugno 2024) Si intitola WondLa ed è la nuova serie fantascientifica di Apple TV+ che ricorda molto le atmosfere di Fallout e Silo Apple TV+ ha diffuso in streaming il trailer della trilogia di avventure animate WondLa, prodotta da Skydance Animation e basata sulla serie di bestseller del New York Times "The Search for WondLa" di Tony DiTerlizzi. Prodotta esecutivamente da Bobs Gannaway e con un cast di doppiatori stellare, la prima stagione di WondLa, composta da sette episodi, farà il suo debutto il 28 giugno e se siete fan di Fallout o Silo non potete farvela scappare sicuramente. Cosa racconta WondLa? La serie racconta le avventure di Eva, doppiata da Jeanine Mason ("Roswell, New Mexico"), un'adolescente curiosa, entusiasta e vivace che viene ….Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
