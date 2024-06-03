Redwood Software Customers Jabil and Miele to Showcase Automation Innovation at SAP Sapphire

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 3 giugno 2024) 2024 Pinnacle Award winnerto be Gold sponsor of SAP flagship events in Orlando and Barcelona FRISCO, Texas, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/is sponsoring SAP, SAP's premier flagship in-person event for innovators and industry professionals to explore inventive business strategies and SAP's business technology platform (BTP) solutions. As a Gold sponsor, 2024 Pinnacle Award winnerwill present at both the Orlando and Barcelonaevents. Along with live workloaddemos, SAPwill host sessions on how they drove more successful business outcomes using, the leadingfabric solution provider: "SAPare gaining measurable efficiencies and driving better business outcomes withby automating their most critical business processes.