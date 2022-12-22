(SDAIA): Smartathon Challenge Continues to Welcome Those Wishing to Join Until January 8, 2023 (Di giovedì 22 dicembre 2022) - RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The "Smart Cities Challenge", launched during the second edition of the Global AI Summit, Continues to Welcome Those Wishing to Join Until January 8, 2023. The Challenge is organized through a strategic partnership between the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Saudi Data & AI Authority, Royal Commission for Riyadh City, and Riyadh Region Municipality. The Challenge, which will be held virtually, aims to develop modern solutions to improve the urban landscape in the cities of the Kingdom, find technological solutions that contribute to detecting and reducing visual pollution, and benefit from local and global expertise in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The "Smart Cities Challenge", launched during the second edition of the Global AI Summit, Continues to Welcome Those Wishing to Join Until January 8, 2023. The Challenge is organized through a strategic partnership between the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Saudi Data & AI Authority, Royal Commission for Riyadh City, and Riyadh Region Municipality. The Challenge, which will be held virtually, aims to develop modern solutions to improve the urban landscape in the cities of the Kingdom, find technological solutions that contribute to detecting and reducing visual pollution, and benefit from local and global expertise in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
(SDAIA): Smartathon Challenge Continues to Welcome Those Wishing to Join Until January 8, 2023... https://smartathon.hackerearth.com/ View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/sdaia - smartathon - challenge - continues - to - welcome - those - wishing - to - join - ...
(SDAIA): Smartathon Challenge Continues to Welcome Those Wishing to Join Until January 8, 2023... https://smartathon.hackerearth.com/ View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/sdaia - smartathon - challenge - continues - to - welcome - those - wishing - to - join - ... (SDAIA): Smartathon Challenge Continues to Welcome Those ... Padova News
(SDAIA): Smartathon Challenge Continues to Welcome Those Wishing to Join Until January 8, 2023(Adnkronos) - RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Cities Challenge", launched during the second edition of the Global AI Summit, ...
SDAIA SmartathonSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SDAIA Smartathon