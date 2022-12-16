FESTEGGIAMENTI PER POKÉMON UNITEAnnuncio evento Battlefield 2042: Battaglia di Nordvik Nuovi giochi in arrivo su GeForce NOWL'AGGIORNAMENTO BARONE ROSSO DI MARAUDERS È DISPONIBILE God of War avrà la sua la serie TVEye Tracking e la realtà virtuale cambia l’esperienza d’acquistoTEUFEL il perfetto alleato durante la pausa nataliziaCES 2023: in anteprima tutte le novità di XGIMIXiaomi detiene più di 29.000 brevetti a livello globaleHogwarts Legacy: nuovo gameplay mostra open world, combat system e ...Ultime Blog

The Recruit
The Recruit, su Netflix in streaming da oggi (Di venerdì 16 dicembre 2022) The Recruit, la nuova serie di spionaggio e azione con Noah Centineo, sbarca su Netflix in streaming a partire da oggi 16 dicembre 2022 per tutti gli utenti abbonati al servizio. The Recruit, la nuova serie di spionaggio e azione con Noah Centineo, sbarca su Netflix in streaming a partire da oggi 16 dicembre 2022 per tutti gli utenti abbonati al servizio. La serie The Recruit, diretta da Doug Liman, Alex Kalymnios, Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. e Julian Holmes, è incentrata su Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), un giovane avvocato della CIA la cui prima settimana di lavoro è messa sottosopra quando scopre una lettera minacciosa dall'ex informatrice Max Meladze (Laura Haddock, Guardiani della Galassia, Downton Abbey II), che vuole denunciare ...
