Circulating Tumor Cell detection by Menarini Group' s CELLSEARCH® System leading to genomic profiling of myeloma cells shows potential for non-invasive management of Multiple Myeloma patients at early stages of disease

(Di mercoledì 14 dicembre 2022) Researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute showed that enumeration ofs (CTCs) withSilicon Bios'SEARCH®and theSERCH®(CMMC) Test* can be used to monitor and managewith(MM) even at asymptomatic precursorHUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/Silicon Bios, a pioneer of liquid biopsy and singletechnologies, announced today the results of a study in which enumeration and ...

PharmaStar

These new codes are required to access Medicare/Medicaid insurance reimbursement for novel CELLSEARCHMultiple Myeloma Cell (CMMC) and HER2Cell (CTC - HER2) assays, to monitor disease status in patients with life - threatening illnesses. HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Menarini Silicon Biosystems (...... which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify cancer - specific patterns among thousands of oncRNAs several scientific and practical advantages over tests that use- ... Biopsia liquida, variazioni precoci del ctDNA possono predire gli outcome del trattamento nei tumori avanzati Researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute showed that enumeration of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) with Menarini Silicon Biosystems' CELLSEARCH® System and the CELLSERCH® Circulating Multiple ...Research on potential blood cancer immunotherapies and treatments aimed at preventing complications presentedLOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2022 ...