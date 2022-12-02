Sirolimus Coated Balloon in BTK Treatment makes a bold presence at VEITH 2022 - Lights up NY Times Square | NASDAQ

(Di venerdì 2 dicembre 2022) TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 2,/PRNewswire/witnessed a surge of supporting clinical data forin theof Below-the-Knee (BTK) disease. Concept Medical Inc. hosted a lunch symposium titled 'in PAD: Choice of The Future' which explored the utility ofin PAD. The session was chaired by Prof. Sahil Parikh, co-moderated by Prof. Edward Choke and Prof. Aloke Finn with interesting presentations by Prof. Ulf Teichgräber and Prof. Francesco Liistro. One of the highof the session was the follow up data of ...

No drugballoon is currently approved in the US for coronary indications." MedAlliance was ...contain a mixture of biodegradable polymer intermixed with the anti - restenotic drug...Concept Medical's Magic Touch PTABalloon has been tested with good success in both safety and efficacy criteria in lower extremity diseases across multiple studies. Furthermore, the ...TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VEITH 2022 witnessed a surge of supporting clinical data for Sirolimus Coated Balloon in the treatment of Below-the-Knee (BTK) disease. Concept Medical Inc.VEITH 2022 witnessed a surge of supporting clinical data for Sirolimus Coated Balloon in the treatment of Below-the-Knee (BTK) disease. Concept Medical Inc. hosted a lunch symposium titled 'Sirolimus ...