Sirolimus Coated Balloon in BTK Treatment makes a bold presence at VEITH 2022 - Lights up NY Times Square | NASDAQ

VEITH 2022 witnessed a surge of supporting clinical data for Sirolimus Coated Balloon in the Treatment of Below-the-Knee (BTK) disease
VEITH 2022 witnessed a surge of supporting clinical data for Sirolimus Coated Balloon in the Treatment of Below-the-Knee (BTK) disease. Concept Medical Inc. hosted a lunch symposium titled 'Sirolimus Coated Balloon in PAD Treatment: Choice of The Future' which explored the utility of Sirolimus Coated Balloon Treatment in PAD. The session was chaired by Prof. Sahil Parikh, co-moderated by Prof. Edward Choke and Prof. Aloke Finn with interesting presentations by Prof. Ulf Teichgräber and Prof. Francesco Liistro. One of the highLights of the session was the follow up data of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
MedAlliance SELUTION SLR Receives Coronary FDA IDE ApprovalNo drug coated balloon is currently approved in the US for coronary indications." MedAlliance was ...contain a mixture of biodegradable polymer intermixed with the anti - restenotic drug sirolimus ...
SIRONA completes enrollment - A leap in the DCB treatment of femoropopliteal arterial diseaseConcept Medical's Magic Touch PTA Sirolimus Coated Balloon has been tested with good success in both safety and efficacy criteria in lower extremity diseases across multiple studies. Furthermore, the ...
