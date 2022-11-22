WAVE BL Achieves Unprecedented Growth in Q3 of 2022 (Di martedì 22 novembre 2022) The company reached the milestone of 100,000 issued and processed electronic Bills of Lading PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
WAVE BL, the market leader in blockchain-powered trade that enables fast, encrypted, and authenticated transfer of trade documents reached Unprecedented Growth in Q3 of 2022 WAVE BL has seen over 12% quarter over quarter Growth this year and has reached more than 100,000 eBLs in the first three quarters of 2022. Noam Rosenfeld, CEO at WAVE BL, stated: "We are proud of the Growth and mainstream adoption of our platform. We are already trusted by industry leaders such as MSC, ZIM, ONE, and Hapaq Lloyd and are focused on onboarding new customers and creating new offerings to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
