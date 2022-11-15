Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 | Trailer di lancioBasket: una grande Italia si qualifica per i Mondiali, battuta 85-84 ...LA COLONNA SONORA DI NEED FOR SPEED UNBOUND CON I TALENTI DELL'HIP-HOPThe Witcher 3: Wild Hunt arriverà a dicembre su nuova generazioneXiaomi: idee tecnologiche da regalare questo NataleTurtle Beach Atom Controller è disponibileTeam Battle arriva su Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELNCSoft annuncia Project LLLTrust Trezo: il set eco-friendly e super silenziosoTutto sulla Stagione 1 di Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2 e DMZUltime Blog

CGTN China
CGTN: China and UAE collaboration for a shared future (Di martedì 15 novembre 2022) BEIJING, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/

China and the United Arab Emirates' diplomatic ties are nearing four decades, but their economic and cultural ties go back far deeper, in the times of the ancient Silk Road. Stationing in Beijing since 2017, Ali Al Dhaheri, the UAE's Ambassador to China, has extensive insights into China's development. H.E. Dhaheri speaks highly of remarkable achievements China made in the past decade in improving people's livelihood and maintaining long-range economic growth. Today, China has become a powerhouse for global growth and a hub for technological innovation. In his opinion, China's success is unprecedented and a testament of CPC's firm leadership. According to H.E. Dhaheri, China's enormous and positive changes are not only taking ...
