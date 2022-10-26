VIDEO | AEW Dark 25 10 2022

(Di mercoledì 26 ottobre 2022) Torna AEW, il primo originale web show della All Elite Wrestling, in streaming tutte le settimane sul canale YouTube ufficiale della compagnia. In questo episodio 9 Match in programma, tra cui Riho contro Jungle Kyona, Lucha Brothers contro The WorkHorsemen e Ricky Starks contro Nick Comoroto: Lance Archer vs. Iseah BronsonShane Saber vs. Zack ClaytonAthena vs. Alexia NicoleJames Stone vs. DanhausenAaron Solo vs. SerpenticoRiho vs. Jungle KyonaThe Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) vs. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)Emi Sakura & Serena Deeb vs. KC Spinelli & Taylor RisingRicky Starks vs. Nick Comoroto

