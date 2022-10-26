LEGO STAR WARS LA SAGA DEGLI SKYWALKER GALACTIC EDITION - TRAILERThe Witcher verrà rifatto da zeroMario + Rabbids Pparks of Hope al Lucca Comics & GamesWorld of Warcraft: Dragonflight - patch pre-espansione disponibileShadow: disponibile oggi il Power Update per il Cloud gamingFESTEGGIARE HALLOWEEN IN VR CON META QUEST 2Halloween da Brividi in Overwatch 2WO LONG: LA DINASTIA CADUTA ARRIVA A MARZO 2023Italian Esports Awards, tutti i vincitori dell 2022Yoshitaka Amano - Tra arte, anime e videogamesUltime Blog

VIDEO | AEW Dark 25 10 2022

VIDEO AEW
VIDEO: AEW Dark 25.10.2022 (Di mercoledì 26 ottobre 2022) Torna AEW Dark, il primo originale web show della All Elite Wrestling, in streaming tutte le settimane sul canale YouTube ufficiale della compagnia.  In questo episodio 9 Match in programma, tra cui Riho contro Jungle Kyona, Lucha Brothers contro The WorkHorsemen e Ricky Starks contro Nick Comoroto: Lance Archer vs. Iseah BronsonShane Saber vs. Zack ClaytonAthena vs. Alexia NicoleJames Stone vs. DanhausenAaron Solo vs. SerpenticoRiho vs. Jungle KyonaThe Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) vs. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)Emi Sakura & Serena Deeb vs. KC Spinelli & Taylor RisingRicky Starks vs. Nick Comoroto
