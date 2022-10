(Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) NYON, Switzerland, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/Today, onDay, the InternationalFoundation (IOF) calls on people of all ages to be proactive in takingforandprevention.is adisease that affects some 500 million peoplewide and is a major cause of pain, disability and loss of independence in older adults.wide, one in three women and one inmen aged over 50 will sustain an osteoporotic fracture. Most people who havedon't know theirs are getting progressively weaker - until they experience a first broken ...

Sky Tg24

Per questo la campagna 'Day 2022' vuole esortare i pazienti, e non, a 'fare un passo avanti per la salute delle ossa". Tra i principali fattori di rischio non modificabili dell' ...... but we want to thank all patients and researchers around thewho participated in these two ... About RaloxifeneRaloxifene is currently on the market for the treatment ofand is well - ... Il 20 ottobre si celebra la Giornata mondiale dell’osteoporosi Your chance of having osteoporosis, a disorder in which bones become brittle (less dense), may increase during menopause.NYON, Switzerland, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on World Osteoporosis Day, the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) calls on people of all ages to be proactive in taking steps for ...