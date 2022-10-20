On World Osteoporosis Day, take five steps to better bone health (Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) NYON, Switzerland, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Today, on World Osteoporosis Day, the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) calls on people of all ages to be proactive in taking steps for better bone health and Osteoporosis prevention. Osteoporosis is a bone disease that affects some 500 million people Worldwide and is a major cause of pain, disability and loss of independence in older adults. Worldwide, one in three women and one in five men aged over 50 will sustain an osteoporotic fracture. Most people who have Osteoporosis don't know their bones are getting progressively weaker - until they experience a first broken ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Il 20 ottobre si celebra la Giornata mondiale dell'osteoporosiPer questo la campagna 'World Osteoporosis Day 2022' vuole esortare i pazienti, e non, a 'fare un passo avanti per la salute delle ossa". Tra i principali fattori di rischio non modificabili dell' ...
Post-Menopausal Women At Higher Risk Of Osteoporosis: Know WhyYour chance of having osteoporosis, a disorder in which bones become brittle (less dense), may increase during menopause.
