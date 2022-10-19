John Carley to Succeed Michael Longinotti as Rx Networks Chief Executive Officer

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 19 ottobre 2022) VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/Rx(the "Company") announced today thatandFinancial, will retire from the company at the end of 2022, then continue to serve as a board member., VP of Sales and Marketing, has been appointed by the Board of Directors toason January 1, 2023. "On behalf of the Board of Directors, the management team and Rxemployees, we want to thank Mike for his unfaltering leadership, mentorship, and his commitment to our service delivery quality over his ...