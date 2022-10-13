LOUIS XIII COGNAC INTRODUCES THE DROP FOR A NEW GENERATION (Di giovedì 13 ottobre 2022) PARIS, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
With the launch of The DROP the vision is to become an icon for a new GENERATION always on the move, spontaneous and playful, who enjoy making things their own. The new connoisseurs, digital natives, pioneers, life–fulfillers. Multi–taskers and multi–sharers. They praise their tribes, claim the world for themselves, and seize the moment together. As a group, they constantly reinvent luxury codes, through spontaneity and ownership, creating their own distinct 'art-de-vivre'. In the moment. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9096951-LOUIS-XIII-COGNAC-the-DROP/ THE DROP stands at the crossroads of LOUIS XIII's visionary brand statement – Think a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
With the launch of The DROP the vision is to become an icon for a new GENERATION always on the move, spontaneous and playful, who enjoy making things their own. The new connoisseurs, digital natives, pioneers, life–fulfillers. Multi–taskers and multi–sharers. They praise their tribes, claim the world for themselves, and seize the moment together. As a group, they constantly reinvent luxury codes, through spontaneity and ownership, creating their own distinct 'art-de-vivre'. In the moment. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9096951-LOUIS-XIII-COGNAC-the-DROP/ THE DROP stands at the crossroads of LOUIS XIII's visionary brand statement – Think a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Alla Sala Pasolini l'omaggio in musica di Rita Marcotulli a Truffaut venerdì 30....dell'esposizione sarà ospitato nelle stanze situate dal primo al terzo piano del palazzo del XIII ... da un lato, i frames più evocativi del film " Ascensore per il patibolo " di Louis Malle e dall'...
Nouvelle Vague3, da venerdì 23 la mostra a Palazzo Fruscione....dell'esposizione sarà ospitato nelle stanze situate dal primo al terzo piano del palazzo del XIII ... da un lato, i frames più evocativi del film " Ascensore per il patibolo " di Louis Malle e dall'... Louis XIII, il re dei cognac - Bluerating.com Bluerating.com
Oligos, il mondo del lusso non è mai stato così esclusivoDa un’idea di Alessandra della Porta Rodiani e Luana Cudazzo. Creatrici anche di Olygold, la prima valuta digitale per clienti top ...
LOUIS XIIISegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LOUIS XIII