Blues Wireless Launches Global Partner Program to Accelerate IoT Solutions Delivery (Di martedì 20 settembre 2022) Join one of the most robust Partner Programs in IoT to deliver edge-to-cloud IoT Solutions at 10x the speed and at 10x lower cost. BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Sateliot, the world's first satellite operator to provide standard 5G NB - IoT connectivity, joins IMCBoard companies include 1NCE, Aeris, Airgain, Astrocast, AVSystem, BICS, Blues Wireless, Digi International, Fibocom, floLIVE, Ground Control, Gurtam, iBasis, Ignion, IoT Launch, Keyfactor, KORE, ...
Developer Product from Blues Wireless Accelerates Prototyping Low - Power IoT Device ClustersBEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - A fast - growing IoT startup specializing in embedded wireless solutions, Blues Wireless today announced the general availability of their new product, Sparrow . Sparrow is an efficient and economical solution to the last mile problem of internet - connecting a group of low ...
