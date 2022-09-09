REALTY ONE GROUP TO OPEN IN BOLIVIA (Di venerdì 9 settembre 2022) - LAS VEGAS, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
REALTY ONE GROUP, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors today, has sold the franchise rights to a new owner in the South American country of BOLIVIA as the dynamic COOLTURE-driven organization continues its expansion around the world. Paul Viscarra and Fernando Barba, childhood friends who have been business partners for most of their lives, are the new owners who will bring the unique benefits of the brand, business coaching and REALTY ONE GROUP's recession-proof business model to this thriving country. "Paul and Fernando are successful businessmen - and devoted family men - who are exactly what we look for in strategic partners for our global expansion," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
