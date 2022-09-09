REALTY ONE GROUP TO OPEN IN BOLIVIA

NBA 2K23 Disponibile oraRegina Elisabetta : il principe Harry non è riuscito a salutarlaPicchiati per 100 euro : rapinatori bloccati in direttaFirenze : Bevono 7mila euro di champagne e scappanoMorte Regina Elisabetta : le esequie solenni tra 10 giorniLUPO DECAPITATO E APPESO AD UN CARTELLO STRADALE: GLI ANIMALISTI ...STEELRISING È ORA DISPONIBILE SU PC E CONSOLEITALIAN CUP RAINBOW SIX E ITALIAN ROCKET CHAMPIONSHIPInsta360 X3 - nuova Action Cam tascabile rendere magica ogni azione505 GAMES SARÀ AL TOKYO GAME SHOW 2022Ultime Blog

REALTY ONE GROUP, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors today, has sold the franchise rights to a new owner in the South American country of BOLIVIA as the dynamic COOLTURE-driven organization continues its expansion around the world. Paul Viscarra and Fernando Barba, childhood friends who have been business partners for most of their lives, are the new owners who will bring the unique benefits of the brand, business coaching and REALTY ONE GROUP's recession-proof business model to this thriving country. "Paul and Fernando are successful businessmen - and devoted family men - who are exactly what we look for in strategic partners for our global expansion," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of ...
LAS VEGAS, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose - driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors today, has sold the franchise rights to a new owner in the South American country of Bolivia

