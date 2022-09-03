Rientro dalle vacanze : 5 preziosi consigli per tornare al lavoro ...Perché scegliere un'assicurazione auto online?Nuovi filmati di gioco per Biomutant catturati su ConsoleBalmain e Pokémon per una collezione in edizione limitataIFA 2022 - Celly presenta lo smartwatch TrainerMoonLEGO Brawls arriva su console!GTA Online: nuova muscle car Declasse Vigero ZX, nuova serie di gare ...Hogwarts Legacy svelati novità nel giorno del Back to HogwartsUnione Europea valuta tetto al prezzo dell'energia : governo agisca ...ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 TURBO : Robot di pulizia automatico economico per ...Ultime Blog

Manchester City
Manchester City: ceduto un giovane attaccante (Di sabato 3 settembre 2022) Il Manchester City ha ceduto in prestito Filip Stefanovic, attaccante classe 2003. Il giovane si trasferisce al Santa Clara. Lo riporta Mundo...
twitterSuperSportBlitz : #PL - Result: Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester City #SSFootball - ManCityPT : ?????????? ?? | #UCL 22/23 ?? Manchester City ?? @BVB ?? @SevillaFC_ENG ?? @FCKobenhavn ?? #MCFCPortugues |… - OptaPaolo : 14 - Clean sheet nei cinque grandi campionati europei nel 2022: 14 Milan 13 Real Sociedad 12 Liverpool 11 Tottenha… - hugoduranarroyo : @TorresErwerle 1. Real Madrid-Manchester City (UCL 2022) 2. Real Madrid-PSG (UCL 2022) 3. Real Madrid-Chelsea (UCL 2022) - CrabStats : Aston Villa 1 (0.2)-(2.0) 1 Manchester City -

Premier League: Conte non si ferma più, al City non basta Haaland

Antonio Conte centra la quarta vittoria in sei partite, al Manchester City non basta il solito Haaland, il successo del Chelsea 'salvato' dal Var, la pazzesca rimonta del Bournemouth e lo 0 - 0 nel derby di Liverpool. Per ora in attesa del big match di ...

Premier: finisce senza vincitori il derby di Liverpool

... dopo 6 giornate, i 'Reds' hanno 9 punti, l'Arsenal capolista 15 e una partita in meno, il Manchester City 13 e il Tottenham 11 (anche loro con una partita da giocare). L'Everton sale a 4 lunghezze ...
Manchester City, Haaland segna il 10° gol in 6 partite di Premier League: è record

Erling Haaland è già nella storia della Premier League: oggi è arrivato il suo 10 gol in 6 partite con la maglia del Manchester City ...

Aston Villa – Manchester City 1-1 highlights e gol: non basta Haaland! – VIDEO

Aston Villa - Manchester City 1-1 highlights e gol: le azioni principali della sfida della sesta giornata di Premier League 2022/23.
