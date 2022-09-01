Sondaggio Ipsos : Terzo Polo supera Forza ItaliaNdrangheta :maxi-blitz a Cosenza con 190 arresti Foro Festival 2022 a Carmagnola: Haiducii e la famiglia di Mania 90 ...Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL disponibileIFA 2022: Nilox presenta le sue novità CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS: DATA E TRAILERTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection disponibileBATTLEFIELD 2042 STAGIONE 2: MAESTRIA DELLE ARMI DISPONIBILEThe Sims 4 svela il Kit Primi Passi e il Kit Desert LuxeAssicurazioni auto in Italia: crescono i costiUltime Blog

XCMG's XR1600E, the World's Largest Rotary Drilling Rig, Rolls off the Assembly Line (Di giovedì 1 settembre 2022) XUZHOU, China, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The XR1600E, the World's Largest Rotary Drilling rig developed by XCMG (SHE:000425), has officially rolled off the Assembly Line. It was designed and put into production especially for large-scale bridge pile construction and offshore wind power piling projects. The model has set a number of World records with a maximum Drilling diameter of 7.5 meters and maximum Drilling depth of 190 meters, and the output torque of its power head is 1600kNm. The Rotary Drilling rig has a height of 42 meters and a weight of 520 tons. The XR1600E is developed with the advanced technologies, including dual power source ...
