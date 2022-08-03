Seoul Tourism Organization to host global "Conscious Travel" contest with participation of UNWTO and sponsorship of Airbnb (Di mercoledì 3 agosto 2022) Sustainability, A Must for Travel Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The Seoul Metropolitan Government (hereinafter SMG) and Seoul Tourism Organization (President & CEO Ki-yon Kil, hereinafter STO) announced that the global Fair & Sustainable Travel contest will be supported by Airbnb and UNWTO. The global Fair & Sustainable Travel contest was created to spread the value of fair Travel and to improve the awareness of responsible Travel to global citizens. This is in response to the increase in importance and awareness of sustainable Travel across the globe
