iHerb Achieves Customer Service Milestones

Users Highly Rate iHerb on Top Online Platforms PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iHerb, ...

iHerb, the world's largest e-commerce platform dedicated to health and wellness, reached significant Milestones last month. The company is excited to announce its ratings among Google Customers, Google Play Store, and the Apple App Store. With a 4.9 star rating on Google, 4.8 on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, the already well-reviewed app just improved even more. With updated features and increased functionality, it's evident that iHerb is committed to Customer satisfaction.  The iHerb app has quickly become Customers' go-to shopping platform, thanks to its easy-to-use interface and comprehensive selection of products. It has consistently maintained ...
